Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 7,075,261 shares changing hands.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $917.31 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 1,665,541.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 199,865 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 102.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 903,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

