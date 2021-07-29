Derwent London (LON:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,655.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,655 ($47.75) and last traded at GBX 3,607 ($47.13), with a volume of 146507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,613 ($47.20).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,471.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -52.05.

In related news, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London Company Profile (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

