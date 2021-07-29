Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Price Target to GBX 265

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOTD. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of dotdigital Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of dotdigital Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 244 ($3.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,598. dotdigital Group has a one year low of GBX 110.45 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £727.41 million and a P/E ratio of 67.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

