Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $110.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EHC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.71.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $80.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

