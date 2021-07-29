Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of DB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 667,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

