Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth about $519,094,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after buying an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Feinberg Stephen acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,182,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,242,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,281,000 after buying an additional 1,475,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,018,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.