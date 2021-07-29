Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $56.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

RRR opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.83. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,019,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after acquiring an additional 653,730 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $12,799,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 386,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

