Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €26.00 ($30.59) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.64 ($26.63).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €17.81 ($20.95) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €17.67. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.