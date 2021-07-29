Dev Protocol (DEV) Market Cap Achieves $3.42 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $405,947.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00007744 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00234761 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

