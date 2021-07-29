DFI.Money Reaches Market Cap of $96.91 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $96.91 million and approximately $34.16 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $2,510.97 or 0.06337761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00047212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.40 or 0.00758210 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

