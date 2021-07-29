Dfyn Network Trading Down 11.9% This Week (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $24.63 million and $4.62 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00099592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00123780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.72 or 0.99971304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.35 or 0.00800440 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,733,463 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

