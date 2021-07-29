DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA) Trading 0.5% Higher

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

About DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

