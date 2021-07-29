Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,519.50 ($45.98) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,453.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.71.

In other Diageo news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

