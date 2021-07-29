Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, July 5th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,591.25 ($46.92).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,519.50 ($45.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,453.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,607 ($47.13). The stock has a market cap of £82.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.71.

In other news, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total transaction of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $37,242.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

