DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.95.

DRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.