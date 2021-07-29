DiFy.Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $615,752.00 (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $1.45 million and $615,752.00 worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DiFy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $185.94 or 0.00462612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DiFy.Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (YFIII) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

DiFy.Finance Coin Trading

