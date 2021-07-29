Digimarc (DMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 176.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Digimarc has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $475.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

