Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.61. Digital Ally shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 380,292 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Ally from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 201.69% and a return on equity of 91.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Ally by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 4th quarter worth about $16,380,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Ally in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; miniature body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink, an in-car device that enables an in-car digital audio/video system and a body worn digital audio/video camera system to automatically and simultaneously start recording.

