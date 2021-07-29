Digital Insurance Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,129.51 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $590,129.51 and $508.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00592585 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000954 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.