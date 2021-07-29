Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.450-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.33 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.37 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $150.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.70. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,440 shares of company stock valued at $86,744,705. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.