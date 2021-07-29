DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.73 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

