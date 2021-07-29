DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DOCN stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $58.65.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.