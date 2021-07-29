Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 77,067 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of 2U worth $14,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 2U by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 2U by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.00.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

