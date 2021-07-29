Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $12,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $142.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

