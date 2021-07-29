Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,243 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Elastic worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Elastic by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $16,117,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,862 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Summit Insights began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.52.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

