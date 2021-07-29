Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 34,610 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,366,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 34,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.26% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 335.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 222,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 375,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $6,167,460.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

