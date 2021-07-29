Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,218 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.14% of The First Bancorp worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The First Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.60. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

