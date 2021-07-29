Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $26.99. 375,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 635,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000.

