Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.57 and last traded at $57.17. 81,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 69,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,032,000. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $513,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,275,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $335,000.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.