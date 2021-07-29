Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $78.12 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $44,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.27.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.