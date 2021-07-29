Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

DIOD opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.57.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.