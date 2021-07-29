Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Price Target Cut to $4.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DHC. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a market cap of $936.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.