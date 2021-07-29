Diversified Royalty’s (DIV) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of DIV traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.87. 993,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,912. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The firm has a market cap of C$348.86 million and a PE ratio of 52.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1693609 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

