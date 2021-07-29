dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Shares Down 0.3%

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 389,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 242,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV stock. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 0.46% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

