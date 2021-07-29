Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.80 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Doman Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Doman Building Materials Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

