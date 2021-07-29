DopeCoin One Day Volume Tops $16,190.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $280,191.71 and $16,190.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (CRYPTO:DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

