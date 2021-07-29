Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 426.20 ($5.57). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 2,663,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 431.30.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

