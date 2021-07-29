Drep [new] Market Cap Hits $20.48 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001295 BTC on major exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $2.60 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars.

