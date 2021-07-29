Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.66 on Thursday. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $45,811.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 174,207 shares of company stock worth $5,060,849. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

