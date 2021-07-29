DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,732,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,617 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KSM traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

