Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

DYNDF stock remained flat at $$37.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

