DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $518.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.52. DZS has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,596,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DZS by 61.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.