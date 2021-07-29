Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.41 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.