East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,470 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 405,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.