easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,581. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

