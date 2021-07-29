easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in July

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESYJY shares. Cheuvreux cut shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get easyJet alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,581. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.