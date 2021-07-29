Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,153 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 474.7% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of -238.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.