Eaton Vance Management Buys 698 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $87,725,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after purchasing an additional 463,974 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $29,415,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after purchasing an additional 165,120 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AIZ opened at $156.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

