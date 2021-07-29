Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.66. 541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,293. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $805,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231,439 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $3,046,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

