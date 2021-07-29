eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0351 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00350829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

