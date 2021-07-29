Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.05%. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,785. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $816.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

